Amazon's Weekend Deals Are Here ... And They're Really, Really Good

Opard motivational water bottle with time markers (Photo: Amazon) Do you struggle to keep up with your water intake? This sleek, motivational water bottle from Opard boasts time markers that help you drink water every hour at 64 ounces a day total if you follow the directions. The "Fill Me Up" side starts at 8 a.m. and goes until noon. Then it reminds you to refill the water bottle and keep drinking all the way until 6 p.m. The plastic water bottles are made of Tritan, renewable and durable plastic that is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Each bottle is 32 ounces. Opard 32-ounce motivational water bottle with time markers, $10 (lowered from $19) $10 at Amazon prevnext

Coleman Skydome camping tent (Photo: Amazon) Camping season is upon us! You know that Coleman is one of the top camping brands, but you may not know that its Skydome camping tent is now on sale at Amazon for less than $100 -- the same price as a two-person tent. This four-person tent made with mesh has a wider door with superior weather protection formulated to keep rain and water out while offering protections from winds up to 35 mph. The tent is roomy, being eight by seven feet in size with a 4 foot 8 inch center height, so it's easier to move things around. You can fit a queen-sized bed in one tent, plus gear! Plus, it's super easy to pitch this tent -- the pre-attached poles mean you can have it set up in less than five minutes. Coleman Skydome 7' x 5' four-person camping tent, $85 (down from $115) $85 at Amazon prevnext

Rockland Journey 4-piece luggage set (Photo: Amazon) Picture it: the warm sun on your skin, a cool drink in your hand, the wind in your hair -- and best of all, you're nowhere close to home. While we can't buy you an airplane ticket to some beach destination or book you an oceanside condo, we can help you take the first step of your vacation by telling you about this incredible Amazon deal on a four-piece luggage set. Four pieces of luggage, 57% off right now -- all less than $100. Rockland Journey 4-piece expandable softside upright luggage set, $93 (down from $219) $93 at Amazon prevnext

Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts (Photo: Amazon) The Under Armour brand is beloved for a reason -- the tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft and feels natural. If you need shorts that wick away moisture during exercise, there's no better brand than Under Armour -- especially when these shorts are over 50% off, with an encased elastic waistband and an internal drawcord. There's a great range of size options, too, from XS to 5XL, which includes separate tall sizes. Under Armour men's tech graphic shorts, $14 (down from $30) $14 at Amazon prevnext

Carhartt men's loose fit short-sleeve t-shirt (Photo: Amazon) If you want a heavyweight t-shirt that gives you room to move, is made of 100% cotton and looks flattering on all bodies, the Carhartt loose-fit rib-knit crewneck is your best option. It can minimize the appearance of a belly, has a left-chest pocket with a a sewn-on Carhart label and has a tagless neck label. With over 100,000 reviews, this shirt has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said, "Carhartt t-shirts are a great buy. They last forever. The color remains good for years of washing, and they fit me perfectly. They're heavy enough to feel good wearing out (not flimsy like an undershirt), have the pocket I have become [used] to, and are just a great purchase. There is nothing that I don't like about these shirts." Plus, it's available from sizes XS to 5XL -- including many options for tall sizes. Carhartt men's loose fit heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirt, $15 (down from $20) $15 at Amazon prevnext

Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera (Photo: Amazon) Some of you might find this kind of gross. That's okay. It's not for you. Others of you will be delighted that such a product exists: an otoscope that comes with a camera that you can see on your phone, with tools to help remove ear wax. It's easy to use and satisfying to watch. I have one of these, and I use it all the time. This Wi-Fi-powered ear pick comes with a 1080p camera, a type C charging cable, six ear pick accessories and an easy-use manual. Loyker ear wax otoscope removal tool with camera, $28 (down from $37) $28 at Amazon prevnext

Bronax unisex cloud slippers (Photo: Amazon) These shoes are going crazy viral for a reason: they're the cloud slippers you'll want to wear around the house, on the beach, at the park and practically everywhere. The 1.7-inch thick sole will provide ultimate comfort and support for your feet, and you'll feel like you're literally walking on a cloud while wearing them. They have excellent stability and shock absorption, too. See what all the fuss is about. And if you don't like the colors, don't worry -- there are 17 possible colors, available from a women's size 4/men's size 3 to a women's size 16/men's size 14. Bronax unisex cloud slippers, $24 (down from $36) $24 at Amazon prevnext

Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress (Photo: Amazon) Get a 12-inch, full-size gel memory foam mattress for around $350, and enjoy waking up feeling refreshed. Twin, full and queen sizes are available, and if 12 inches is too tall for you, there are also mattress height options at eight inches and 10 inches. If you don't like the mattress, you can return it for a full refund within the first 100 days. One reviewer wrote, "I did not know where to begin when buying one of these mattresses in a box! HOWEVER, thank you to GOD I landed on this one. It is definitely cooling, which I wanted, but usually with any switch in my sleeping arrangement I get back pain... well, the first night sleeping on this, I had ZERO back pain." Zinus 12-inch ultra cooling gel memory foam mattress, full, $302 (down from $579) $302 at Amazon prevnext

Mophie universal wireless charge pad (Photo: Amazon) If you've been jonesing for a wireless charger but don't want to spend a fortune, do we have a sale for you. This universal wireless charge pad from Mophie can charge Samsung, Apple, Google Pixel and other Qi compatible mobile devices with ease. The pad is nonslip for optimal wireless charging, and with 15 watts of power, it charges faster than many other kinds of chargers. Get this stylish universal wireless charger today. Mophie universal wireless charge pad, $23 (down from $50) $23 at Amazon prevnext

Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks (Photo: Amazon) With hardened, rough callouses or dry and flaky skin, it can be hard to get beach-ready feet. What if I told you there's a product that will give your feet a super-soft feeling -- without having to go get a pricy pedicure? Well, all you need is a Grace & Stella foot peel mask. And right now, you can get four of them on sale. Not only do the Grace & Stella foot masks contain the special blend of acids, but it's also vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. There are 17 natural fruit and vegetable extracts that help exfoliate the rough callouses and tough skin on your feet. If you don't love the product, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund. But with a deal like this, what do you have to lose? Grace & Stella 4-pack foot peel masks, $12 (down from $20) $12 at Amazon prevnext

Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot (Photo: Amazon) This is it: the kitchen tool you've been waiting for. No matter how small your space may be, you'll have room for this 12-in-1 Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot. It's a seven-quart pot that comes with an integrated stainless steel roasting rack, a 10.25-inch glass lid and an integrated detachable spoon. Plus, it comes with recipes and user guides. This one pot can replace a stock pot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting pan, baking dish, strainer, braising pan, deep fryer, spoon-ladle, serving dish, steamer and lid. The pot can go from any stovetop to any oven up to 500 degrees, and the NeverStick technology (which won't chip, flake or stick) is backed by a 10-year warranty when used as directed. It's free of cadmium and lead. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePot, 7-quart pot, $109 (down from $130) $109 at Amazon prevnext

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow (Photo: Amazon) Tempur-Pedic beds can be pricey, but these on-sale pillows from Amazon offer the same incredible support. Relieve pressure in your neck and shoulders, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper. This soft pillow is also super-durable and will last for years to come with its premium memory-foam design. The pillows are standard- or queen-sized. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, $65 (down from $89) $65 at Amazon prevnext

Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones (Photo: Amazon) If you've been holding out to buy a pair of high-performance, name-brand noise-canceling headphones, your patience has been rewarded with these headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. They're compatible with Android and iOS, have naturally adaptive noise canceling features, have up to 22 hours of battery life and a ten-minute charge with their Fast Fuel charging system can give you three full hours of listening time. Get a premium audio experience with these high-quality over-ear headphones -- on sale now. Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones, $210 (reduced from $350) $210 at Amazon prevnext

Samsonite lumbar support pillow (Photo: Amazon) Unlike other back support pillows, this mesh one from Samsonite promises to never flatten, providing you with the kind of lumbar comfort you may need. Neither too firm nor too soft, the lumbar support pillow can improve sitting posture. Plus, it's a cinch to clean, and you can transport it with you to the office, your car or your home with ease. Samsonite lumbar support pillow, $20 (down from $30) $20 at Amazon prevnext