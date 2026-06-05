The Most Likely Top Spotify Artist for June Revealed

With summer unofficially underway, there is plenty of new music in the zeitgeist to help warm weather lovers celebrate. Or maybe summer is a time to relax with some tried and true hits.

With artists like Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Drake and Rihanna constantly dominating the streaming airwaves, Polymarket bettors want to know: Who will be the top Spotify artist in June?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Drake recently put out not one but three new albums. Taylor Swift seems to always be top of mind culturally, especially with her nuptials to Travis Kelce approaching. Bruno Mars is another artist whose name never seems to leave the charts. Although Rihanna hasn’t debuted a new album in a decade, her hits aren’t defined by trivial constraints like time or space.

So which artist will be the top dog on Spotify in June? In a Polymarket scenario predicting that very outcome, traders currently have a heavy favorite.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Drake: 3%

Despite Drake dropping three albums just last month, Polymarket users give him only a 3% chance to be the top streamed artist on Spotify for the month of June. According to Spotify, more than 99 million listeners tune in monthly to Drake!

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Ed Sheeran: 4%

Sitting slightly higher than Drake at the moment is Ed Sheeran, who hasn’t released new music since last year’s album Play. The global nature of his popularity has kept him among the top artists, as he boasts 89 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Rihanna: 4%

With a myriad of hit albums to her name, Rihanna sits with a 4% probability that she’ll be the top-streamed artist in June, despite the fact she hasn’t released new music since 2016. According to Spotify, she boasts more than 115 million monthly listeners.

Justin Bieber: 4%

With 135 million monthly listeners, Justin Bieber will likely always be popular in the mainstream streaming charts, no matter if he’s put out new music recently or not. His most recent releases are SWAG and SWAG II from 2025. He was nominated for four Grammys for music off his SWAG album.

Taylor Swift: 5%

Though Taylor Swift hasn’t released a new album since 2025’s The Life of a Showgirl, the songstress has released quite a few remixes in 2026, as well as a single from the album. She also recently was revealed to have written a new song for Toy Story 5, which premieres in June. With 100 million monthly listeners and her ubiquitous pop culture presence, Polymarket traders give her a 5% shot at being the top-streamed artist in June.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Bruno Mars: 91%

Polymarket traders see a clear winner in Bruno Mars, who currently holds a 91% chance to be the top-streamed artist on Spotify in June. With 137 million monthly listeners, his presence on the charts can be felt regardless of if he’s put out new music recently — which, in fact, he has. Mars released The Romantic, his fourth solo studio album, in February, which boasts the super-streamed hits “I Just Might” and “Risk It All.” Set to embark on his world tour later this month, Mars appears to be taking the streaming world by storm this summer.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.