The Best Deals on Apple iPads

If you want a new Apple iPad, you might be worried about the cost compared to other tablets. Well, you can find great deals on iPads online. We'll show you.

Computer tablets are great. They're bigger than a phone, smaller than a laptop and a great way to write, draw, game or watch and stream movies and TV shows on the go. If you already own Apple products, like an iPhone, Mac or MacBook, an iPad tablet would work seamlessly alongside them. Worried about price? Don't be. We've found some of the best online deals.

Top iPad deals online:

We have iPad deals from Amazon and Walmart. If you're in the market for a new tablet, go for gold and get one of the highest-rated tablets on the market: the one, the only, the Apple iPad.

There are a lot of other great Apple deals online too. If you're looking for new AirPods, AirPods Max or iPhones, we're always finding big savings on Apple products online.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad

This 2021 model Apple iPad is on sale for less than $400. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. This Apple iPad option, on sale now, comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (lowered from $479)

And hey, the 64GB version is on sale, too.

10.2-inch 2021 Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (lowered from $329)

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad

The 2022 model has ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6, a striking display, a 12MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the Center Stage feature. It has all-day battery life, too.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $440 (originally $599)

Something that might go well with your new Apple iPad? An Apple Pencil or the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Walmart iPads

You can shop Walmart prices on iPad models, like this one in the space gray color. If you have Walmart+, you'll end up with a lower price point overall.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage, $279 (down from $329)

And of course, a model with more storage is available too.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $399 (down from $479)

If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: its smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe.

Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $120 (reduced from $159)

Specialty iPads

Looking for something beyond the typical iPad? We've got iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro options too.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air

If you want the best performance and features, the iPad Air is the way to go. The iPad Air has a more powerful processor than the standard iPad, with support for Apple Pencil 2, a higher-quality front-facing camera and better speakers. It also has slimmer bezels and a more uniform look to it.

10.2-inch 2022 Apple iPad Air with 64GB, $559 (down from $599)

11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro

Okay, this is the priciest iPad on the list, but it might also be the best. The iPad Pro has display technology called ProMotion, which allows for smoother scrolling and more responsive touch input. Its True Tone display gives you gorgeous colors, while its faster processor makes it capable of handling more demanding tasks, such as video editing and gaming on its unique iPadOS. It has support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio3.

11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro with 256GB, $849 (reduced from $899)

8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, the sixth generation of the iPad Mini. The 8.3-inch display is larger than the previous versions of the iPad Mini and has a resolution of 2266x1488, which provides a clear and sharp display. True Tone technology adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light for a more natural viewing experience. It lasts for 10 hours, is great for those who value portability without sacrificing quality and has support for the Apple Pencil 2 and the Magic Keyboard.

8.3-inch 2021 Apple iPad Mini with 64GB, $469 (lowered from $499)

