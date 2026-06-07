Ariana Grande Begins Next Chapter of Her Career as Polymarket Takes Odds on ‘Petal’ Release

Ariana Grande is officially back, properly kicking off her 2026.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter has released a new song and kicked off her new tour, all ahead on an expected album release.

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Grande dropped a new song, “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” on May 29; it’s expected to appear on her next album, Petal.

As the Wicked: For Good actress begins to unveil her latest studio output, she’s also hitting the road. Her latest concert tour, billed as “The Eternal Sunshine Tour,” began on Saturday night with a show at Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California.

Will Ariana Grande officially release Petal by July 31, 2026?

The 23-song set included mainly cuts from her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, though “Hate That I Made You Love Me” was also included. Past singles, such as “7 rings” and “Positions” were also mixed in.

Polymarket’s Ariana Grande Odds

The prediction market Polymarket is currently taking odds on the scenario: “Will Ariana Grande release Petal by…?”

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Bettors can put money on three date cutoffs: June 30, July 31 and Aug. 31. Grande announced a July 31 release date, meaning the latter two choices are the safer bets. However, bettors are taking into account that Grande could roll out a surprise early digital release. There is always the risk that Petal could face delays, meaning that July 31 is a touch riskier than you might think.

Here are the current odds, per Polymarket:

June 30 (5%)

July 31 (57%)

Aug. 31 (97%)

Polymarket clarifies that “This market will resolve to ‘Yes’ if Ariana Grande officially releases Petal by the listed date, 11:59 PM PT. Otherwise, this market will resolve to ‘No.’

“Officially released means that Petal is officially available for download or streaming (not including live events) by the resolution date. Any Ariana Grande album officially confirmed to be the Petal project will count, regardless of potential name changes.”

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