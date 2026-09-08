3 Surprising Sports You Can Bet on via Polymarket

If you’re a fan of prediction markets and wagering and aren’t yet familiar with Polymarket, then are you really a fan of either?

Probably not.

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Of course you’re probably now under the realization that Polymarket allows bettors to wager on which Hollywood couple will be the next to call it quits or say, “I do.” Heck, maybe even both. And you’ve also likely figured out that movie box offices and all things Netflix are popular in the Polymarket world as well.

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Oh, let’s not forget everyone’s favorite thing(s) to bet on – sports. There’s more sports betting and predictions than you can think of.

Under the impression the New York Mets are going to make the postseason after a dismal April that included a 12-game losing streak? It’s not the smartest bet, but of course you can certainly take odds on the Big Apple’s red-headed stepchild somehow finding a way to play in October.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Maybe NFL playoff odds are more your thing. Polymarket, naturally, has you covered. The same goes for NBA, where Ben Simmons has somehow returned to the league to potentially pass up open layups yet again. This time for the Sacramento Kings. And though you can’t bet on Simmons passing off, you can wager on Sacramento’s playoff chances in the Western Conference.

It’s unlikely anyone’s surprised that the NBA, NFL, and MLB allow for odds to be traded on Polymarket. But what likely is surprising is three of the other less popular sports that are traded within Polymarket.

Interested in wagering on cricket matches? You’re in luck.

UAE vs Oman — Live Prediction Market

How about throwing some cash down on rugby? You guessed it, more good news.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights — Live Prediction Market

Still not entertained? How about picking a winner in cycling? Lance Armstrong not included.

Will Jasper Philipsen win the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec?

There are plenty of other sports available too, but most are a little (or a lot) more mainstream than cricket, rugby, and cycling.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.