NFL Quarterback Suffers Dislocated Elbow During Loss

The Washington Commanders are dealing with major injury concerns at the most important position in the NFL.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels had to be carted off the field on Sunday after suffering a dislocated elbow. X-rays showed that he avoided a fracture, but he will undergo more testing after returning to Washington, D.C.

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“Once I know an update that we can move forward with then I’ll give you that,” head coach Dan Quinn said after the 37-20 loss to the Cowboys.

“Man, are we bummed for him. He was really playing his ass off. We will rally so hard around Marcus (Mariota, backup QB) until Jayden’s back. That’s what we talked about as a team.”

"Oh, shit."



Tom Brady reacts to the Jayden Daniels elbow injury on the Commanders-Cowboys Fox broadcast. pic.twitter.com/cj09hi3TXk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2026

The injury occurred on the final play of the first half. Daniels took the snap, but he stumbled. He went to brace himself on the field, but his elbow bent in the wrong direction.

Daniels ultimately fell to the ground in obvious pain. The training staff attended to him before carting him from the field.

This marks the second consecutive season that Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow. He suffered the same injury last season, and he missed three games. He then returned to the field for one start before aggravating the injury and missing the rest of the season.

Now 0-2, the Commanders will move forward with Daniels for a yet-to-be-determined amount of time. The team will try to rebound from consecutive losses to start the season and make a push for a spot in the NFC playoff field.

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The Polymarket traders don’t see this happening, especially considering the matchup in Week 3. The Commanders will play the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, a team that is 2-0 so far.

The traders give the Commanders a mere 14% chance to make the playoffs after an 0-2 start. This puts the team in the same area as the 1-1 Jets (15%) and the 0-2 Falcons (12%).

The Bills lead the list of playoff contenders after a 2-0 start. Josh Allen’s team sits at 87%. The Eagles and the Seahawks are second on the list at 77% each while the Chiefs and 49ers are third at 75%.

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