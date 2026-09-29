Baker Mayfield’s Return Timeline Revealed After Tough Injury



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and now the winless Bucs will have to play without their starting signal caller.

Mayfield, who was diagnosed with a dislocated thumb, is expected to miss three weeks, according to Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles.

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Baker Mayfield injured on this play. Screaming in pain#MINvsTB pic.twitter.com/mL5GvYzGjh — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) September 27, 2026

Ian Rapoport, an NFL Network/ESPN reporter, shared that the news wasn’t all bad – Mayfield avoided a fracture, ligament and tendon damage.



Coach Todd Bowles estimated that QB Baker Mayfield will be out three weeks with his injury. https://t.co/AVQheEODlX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

In other words, the injury is certainly not ideal and will cost Mayfield a few weeks, but it could’ve been much worse.

Now, Mayfield heads to the sidelines having thrown for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through the first three weeks of the season. If there is any easing of the pain for Mayfield, it’s likely the fact that he has plenty of security – and money. Just prior to the start of the 2026 season, Baker and the Bucs agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension that will keep the QB in pewter through the 2029 season.

Sunday’s injury aside, Mayfield, 31, has clearly found comfort in Tampa. He’s currently in his fourth season with the team, all as the starter. He joined the Bucs in 2023 after spending the 2022 season split between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, Mayfield spent four years with the Cleveland Browns, the franchise who drafted him first overall in 2018.

Baker holds a career record of 58-65 and has thrown for 199 scores against 103 picks. He’s won playoff games with both Cleveland (one win) and Tampa Bay (one win).



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The quarterback’s loss, combined with the fact that Tampa is expected to replace him in the lineup with undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels, has done little to inspire bettors on Polymarket.

Heading into this weekend’s tilt with the 1-2 Green Bay Packers, only 36% of bettors on Polymarket are wagering on the Bucs to leave Sunday with their first win. This despite the fact that Tampa is the home team. The Bucs have also been given just a 14% chance of winning the NFC South.

Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the 2026 NFC South?

Assuming Bowles’ prediction of a three-week absence is accurate, Mayfield should. return to the field on October 25 when the Buccaneers visit fellow NFC South foe, the Carolina Panthers.



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