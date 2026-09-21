New York Yankees Favorite Waived, Claimed by National League Team

A lineup change has happened in Major League Baseball, one that has benefited the Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Yankees waived Oswaldo Cabrera, but he did not remain available for long. The Cincinnati Reds quickly claimed the fan-favorite player so that he can help close out the regular season.

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The Reds will not play in the postseason after being eliminated from contention, so Cabrera will only have six more games in which he could possibly play.

Landing with the Reds continues a comeback for Cabrera, who suffered a gruesome ankle injury in 2025. He slid awkwardly at home plate during a May 2025 win over the Mariners, and he fractured his ankle. He also suffered severe ligament damage.

The Venezuelan has appeared in three games for the Yankees as a hitter this season. He went without a hit. In minor league player, however, he has batted .288 with 19 home runs and 69 RBIs.

“Physically, to be honest, at the beginning of the season, I was in a little bit of pain,” Cabrera said after being claimed by the Reds.

“But I’m glad that I was playing every single day and getting better (and) getting the opportunity to get better down in Triple-A and with the Yankees. So right now, I feel like I’m 100% for sure.”

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The Yankees and Reds will continue with the regular season after Cabrera changed teams. One team will prepare for the postseason while the other will try to finish the regular season on a high note.

The Reds haven’t made public where Cabrera will line up this season, but multiple options exist. He has experience at second base, third base, and across all outfield positions.

The Reds will continue the season with a Tuesday night matchup against the Braves. This will be an opportunity to steal a win before the end of the season, but the Polymarket traders don’t yet believe Cincinnati will accomplish this.

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The traders currently have the Braves listed as the favorite to win at 68%. They have the Reds as the underdog at 34%. The odds are the same for Wednesday night’s game between the two teams.

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