Will ‘Love Win’ in 2026? Polymarket Is Taking Bets on it



2026 might be the year of love. Or it might just be the year of disappointment.

As far as bettors are concerned, the label bestowed upon 2026 will largely depend on the love lives of three couples tying the knot. Fortunately, one third of the love bird trio has already said “I do,” so bettors are now just six months and two weddings away from cashing in.

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Polymarket’s “Love Wins: 2026 Edition” currently shows a 33% chance of all of the following taking place prior to December 31, 2026: Taylor Swift marrying Travis Kelce, Tom Holland and Zendaya getting married and Timothee Chalamet eloping with Kyie Jenner.

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All the above are couples and Holland and Zendaya, who co-star in the Spider-Man film franchise, have already married. The couple began dating in 2021 and are set to appear on screen together once again in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day release.

As for Swift and Kelce, monthslong rumors have speculated that Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, and Kelce, an All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will wed over the Fourth of July weekend, seemingly in either Rhode Island or New York City. The Big Apple’s Madison Square Garden is frequently mentioned as the site of a pending wedding. It would be a monumental upset if Kelce and Swift did not marry by mid-July, let alone the end of the calendar year.

Love Wins: 2026 Edition

The trickiest bet for those wagering on this Polymarket trifecta is Chalamet and Jenner. Chalamet, 30, and Jenner, 28, have been an item since at least spring 2023. Both the actor and model/influencer were regularly spotted during the NBA Playoffs sitting courtside at New York Knicks games. Chalamet, who has a Grammy Award and four Academy Award nominations, is a diehard Knicks fan. Though he and Jenner, owner of Kylie Cosmetics, have been a couple for several years, they are not yet engaged. At least publicly. The odds of 2026 nuptials between the pair would have to be considered somewhat of a longshot.

With six months to go and Holland and Zendaya having already wed and Swift and Kelce seemingly not far off, the fate of bettors rests with the New York Knicks’ most well-known celebrity couple.



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