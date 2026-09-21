New York Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Is Injured Again With Just Days Left in Season

Aaron Judge is back in a familiar spot.

No, not the All-Star game of playoffs (though the Yankees are headed for October baseball).

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Judge is headed back to the injured list.

New York’s slugger was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because of a right calf strain.

Aaron Judge is going on the IL with a right calf strain. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 18, 2026

Judge, a Yankees team captain, also found himself on the IL for about three months earlier this season. That stint was due to a rib injury. The 34-year-old Judge, a three-time AL MVP, was placed on the IL this time with the regular season winding down and the Yankees six games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

There’s a small chance Judge could return to the Yankees for the final game of the regular season on September 27.

“I’d like to be back by the postseason,” Judge said Saturday, per MLB.com. “That’s definitely the plan. [It’s the] 10-day IL, so the 10th day is probably the last game of the season. So we’ll see. I’ve got really no answers for you on any timeline or anything like that.”

On the season, Judge is batting .241 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. The batting average will be the lowest of his career, excluding when he was called up in 2016 for the first 27 MLB games of his career and batted just .179.

After his previous stint on the IL, due to his rib injury, Judge ultimately returned to play just six games before heading back to the IL. “I’m definitely frustrated, because the ultimate goal was, I was trying to come back to get a couple of games in before the postseason. So it changes it a little bit, but the focus is still the same – to be ready to go for October,” Judge added.

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Though Judge is injured again, bettors on Polymarket haven’t changed their stance on the Yankees’ chances to win the World Series. Bettors still give the Yanks an 11% chance to be the last team standing in October, trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers (31%) and Milwaukee Brewers (15%).

Will the New York Yankees win the 2026 World Series?

New York’s next game is Tuesday afternoon against the Rays, the first part of a day/night double-header.

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