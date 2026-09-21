Falcons Make Big QB Decision, See Their Current Odds

The Atlanta Falcons have made a quarterback decision ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video).

The team has announced that Michael Penix Jr. has been named the starter for the game. He had been recovering from a torn ACL that made him miss seven games last season, but he had not been able to suit up for the first two weeks of the preseason.

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“I think Mike’s looked good,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said about Penix last week. “He’s been really going here for a few weeks now. I didn’t know Mike pre-injury very well, except from afar. But he looks sharp, moving well.

“I think he has confidence in it. Obviously, his arm talents is easily seen. But in terms of the lower-body movement and his ability to play quick and do those things, I think Mike’s progressed really nicely.”

But while Penix had been medically cleared to start Week 1, he told the team that he was not where he wanted to be. He wanted to be 100% so that he could help the team win games.

The Falcons named free agent acquisition Tua Tagovailoa the starter for Week 1, but he suffered an oblique injury before even taking a snap. He has remained inactive ever since while third-string quarterback Cooper Rush started losses to the Steelers and Panthers.

The team benched Rush midway through Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Panthers. He had accounted for one fumble and two interceptions. Undrafted free agent Jack Strand played the rest of the loss, and he threw an interception.

With Penix back in the lineup, the Falcons will have a quarterback who has started 12 games and gone 4-8 while dealing with injuries. Penix has thrown for 2,757 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has rushed for another two scores.

The first opportunity for Penix to play will be in primetime. He and the Falcons will play the Packers on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

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The Polymarket traders currently view the 1-1 Packers as favorites to win the game over the 0-2 Falcons. The Packers have a 73% chance to win the primetime game. The Falcons have a 28% chance to win.

In terms of the NFC South, the Falcons still remain the underdog in the Polymarket rankings. The traders give the team a mere 6% chance to win the division and host a playoff game.

The 1-1 Saints lead the rankings with a 40% chance to win the division. The 0-2 Buccaneers are second with a 27% chance to win.

The 1-1 Panthers, the team that delivered the 34-3 win over the Falcons, are third in the Polymarket rankings at 24%.

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