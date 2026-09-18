Utah Jazz Star Lands $157.5 Million Extension, See Their Latest Odds

The Utah Jazz have taken care of an important piece of business ahead of the NBA season. The team has awarded a key playmaker with a massive extension.

According to ESPN, guard Keyonte George has agreed to a five-year extension worth $157.5 million. This is a straightforward deal that does not include a team or player option, but it takes him through the 2031-32 season.

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The Texas native has been with the Jazz since the 2023 season when he became the 16th overall pick. He has played in 196 games while starting 133 and becoming more of a playmaker for the team.

Last season, in particular, George posted a career-high 23.6 points per game. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He shot a career-best 45.6% from the floor and 37.1% from the three-point line.

The Jazz struggled mightily during the 2025-26 NBA season. This team went 22-60 and missed the postseason. The Jazz finished 15th in the NBA’s Western Conference.

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Head coach Will Hardy is back leading the team this season. George is also back after inking the massive extension. He will be expected to pair with Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, and trade acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Polymarket traders don’t see the Jazz making a championship run in 2026-27, but they believe that the team could be more competitive overall. These traders have given the Jazz relatively favorable odds to make the postseason.

According to the updated numbers, the Jazz have a 39% chance to make the postseason this season. This puts them ahead of the Hornets and Mavericks at 32%.

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The Spurs and Thunder currently lead the odds. They each have a 96% chance to make the postseason. The defending champion Knicks sit at 93% while the 76ers are fourth at 86%.

Some of the other teams near the top of the Polymarket odds are the Nuggets at 85%, Cavaliers at 83%, Timberwolves at 83%, Celtics at 82%, and the Lakers at 80%.

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