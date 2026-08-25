New England Patriots and Houston Texans Agree to Big Trade

The Houston Texans have addressed a need on the roster by agreeing to a trade with the New England Patriots.

The AFC South team has acquired wide receiver Kayshon Boutte from the Patriots as part of a trade involving safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boutte will remain in the AFC, and he will continue wearing blue as his primary uniform color. However, he will now help the Texans as the team attempts to take back the AFC South from the rival Jaguars.

The trade became necessary after an Aug. 19 joint practice session with the Raiders. Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, a former second-round pick, tore his ACL.

Instead of following up a rookie campaign in which he caught 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns, Higgins had to shift his focus to recovery. The Texans had to then focus on depth behind Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

Boutte, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has spent his entire career in New England. He only played in five games as a rookie, but he has increased his role over the past two seasons.

Boutte played in 29 games across 2024 and 2025 while posting more than 500 receiving yards in each season. He caught three touchdown passes in 2024 and six last season as the Patriots won the AFC and reached Super Bowl 60.

While Boutte played a significant role for the Patriots, he also became more of an afterthought during the offseason. The Patriots acquired AJ Brown in a trade with the Eagles and signed former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs in free agency.

The trade between the Texans and the Patriots follows an offseason of uncertainty. The Texans faced numerous questions about quarterback CJ Stroud and how he would rebound from his struggles in the playoffs.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The former second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had an average regular season as he threw for just over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in 14 games.

Once the playoffs began, he accounted for only two touchdowns while leading the NFL with five interceptions. He also fumbled five times across two playoff games.

The Texans have continued to express confidence in Stroud’s future as a franchise quarterback. The Polymarket traders have taken a more cautious approach while examining the possible players who could lead the NFL in passing categories this season.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

For example, these traders believe that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a 13% chance to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns. They view Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the second-best option at 12% and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the third-best option at 11%.

Stroud is much further down the list. He has a 2% chance to lead the league in passing touchdowns. This puts him in the same realm as Vikings quarterback Kyle Murray, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.