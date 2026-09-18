Bills Receiver a Question Mark Moving Forward After Thursday Night Injury

The Buffalo Bills have significant questions moving forward after a dominant 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.

Wide receiver DJ Moore is a question mark after he sustained a shoulder injury. The team does not yet know if he will be able to recover in time for Week 3’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

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Moore sustained the injury before halftime as the Bills opened their new stadium. He attempted to catch a pass in the end zone from quarterback Josh Allen, but he landed hard on the turf.

According to NFL insiders, Moore is believed to have suffered a sprained AC joint. The injury is not considered serious, but it still makes him a question mark in the immediate future.

Moore landed with the Bills via trade ahead of this season. The former Bears receiver contributed in a significant way in Week 1 as he caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown to help the Bills beat the Texans.

He did not register a catch against the Lions before heading to the locker room for X-rays on his shoulder. He had one carry as a runner for a one-yard loss.

Now 2-0, the Bills will move forward hoping that Moore can quickly return to full health. Other receivers will take on a larger role while working with Allen to keep the momentum.

Keon Coleman led the way with six catches for 63 yards on Thursday night. Khalil Shakir had three catches for 38 yards. Joshua Palmer only had one reception, but he scored a 43-yard touchdown.

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Tight end Dalton Kincaid will also remain a focal point for the offense after another big night. He caught seven passes for 95 yards and a score.

The Bills may be dealing with injury concerns, but the Polymarket traders still view them as the favorite to win the AFC East as Allen continues to play at an MVP level.

These traders give the team a 68% chance to win the division and host a playoff game. The Patriots have fallen drastically ahead of Week 2, and the team now sits at 23%.

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The Jets sit at a mere 6% after starting the season with a win over the Titans. The Dolphins are last in the Polymarket rankings at 1%.

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