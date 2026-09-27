NFL Team’s Star Quarterback to Undergo Knee Surgery, Will Miss Rest of Season

The New York Giants will be without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for at least the team’s 15 remaining regular season games.

After being injured in the Giants’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Dart was scheduled for knee surgery, ending his second pro season premature. Dart had tears in his MCL, PCL, and meniscus. Fortunately, his ACL remained intact.

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#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told me and @MikeGarafolo.



Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. And the ACL is intact. But surgery is coming. pic.twitter.com/JD37w7m48f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2026

Dart’s regular season ends with promising numbers in very limited action. Through less than a game and a half, Dart completed better than 75% of his passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added another 54 yards on the ground on just 11 carries.

Though the outlook’s bleak, Giants head coach John Harbaugh left the door open for a potential Dart return in the postseason, should New York (1-1) make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.

“There’s no way to know; it just depends on the recovery,” Harbaugh said, per Sports Illustrated, of a potential playoff return for Dart. “You can’t pinpoint it exactly.”

In his place, New York will start veteran Jameis Winston. In relief of Dart, Winston struggled, completing just 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and interception versus the Rams. Winston’s in his second season with New York, having started two games a year ago and playing in three. He completed 56% of his passes and threw two touchdowns along with two interceptions. In his 12-year career, which also includes stops in Cleveland, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Winston’s played 109 games and thrown 156 touchdown passes.

Jake Haener, who signed with the Giants in August, was elevated from the practice squad this week to serve as Winston’s backup.

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Dart’s injury hasn’t done much to help New York’s odds to win the NFC East Division, at least per Polymarket bettors. New York is being wagered at just 6% to win the division, trailing Philadelphia (61%) and Dallas (25%), and placing just ahead of Washington, (4%).

On September 21, New York’s odds were better than 20%, prior to the Dart injury.

Will New York Giants win the 2026 NFC East?

New York’s first game without Dart under center is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they host winless Tennessee.

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