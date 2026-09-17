LSU Quarterback Listed ‘Doubtful’ for Rivalry Game, See the Updated Polymarket Odds

The LSU Tigers have provided a surprising update about the starting quarterback ahead of this weekend’s rivalry game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The team has listed quarterback Sam Leavitt as “doubtful” for the game, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 19. This means that he has a “25% chance to play” according to the SEC availability report policy.

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According to ESPN, the nature of the injury remains unclear. Head coach Lane Kiffin, who previously led Ole Miss, did not provide any details about Leavitt’s status while meeting with media members on Monday.

If Leavitt is not available to play, the LSU Tigers will have two other options in backup quarterbacks Husan Longstreet (freshman) and Landen Clark (sophomore).

Leavitt has completed 62.1% of his throws this season. He has posted 574 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and four interceptions as the Tigers have gone 2-0.

Is it possible that Kiffin and the Tigers are doing a bit of gamesmanship with the injury report? Maybe, but this is strictly forbidden by the SEC availability report policy.

This policy includes penalties for late or inaccurate injury reports, including fines ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third offense.

“In addition, the head coach of the offending institution is subject to accountability measures, including a financial penalty, as appropriate given the circumstances,” the policy states.

“A coach who is a repeat violator of this policy is subject to progressively higher penalties.”

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The potential loss of Leavitt has seemingly affected the Polymarket odds. LSU remains the favorite to win but by a smaller margin as of Sept. 17.

The traders list LSU as having a 55% chance to defeat rival Ole Miss on Saturday night. These traders list Ole Miss at 46%.

This marks a change from Wednesday evening when LSU had a 60% chance to win the rivalry game. The numbers drastically fell to 51% late in the night before stabilizing at 55%.

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Will the Polymarket traders nail this prediction? The two college football teams will provide the answer when they face off in the SEC rivalry game, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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