Beloved Restaurant Chain Closing All Its Locations

Beloved Nashville-based restaurant chain O’Charley’s is officially closing all of its locations.

Managers at the final eight locations in Middle Tennessee confirmed the news to News 2, stating they and the rest of the restaurants’ staff were notified that all locations would be closing for good on September 9.

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Corporate sources also confirmed the main office was to close on September 10 after the company disabled all of its social media accounts.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1971 by Charles Watkins, who sold the business to David Watchel in 1984. After more than 20 years, Watchel sold the company to Shoney’s. There were more than 50 locations throughout the country at the start of 2026.

“It was just really a bummer,” one former employee, Leslie Bolin, told News 2. “Like, I have friends who have said that they’ve been crying, they can’t sleep because so many memories built there over the years, and it’s, it’s hard to see it go.”

Bolin also shared, “It was my first serving job, and I learned so much valuable information. And I worked with so many amazing people. You know, it’s kind of more than a restaurant. Some places are more than places to you. They are they really grow to be a part of your life.”

Another former employee, Austin Jenkins, said he was in disbelief about the news. “I was very sad for my friends who were still working there, you know, and mostly just because there was no notice given to them. I don’t think anything will ever be able to replace the memories that I have in that building with friends, the friendships, and all the lessons that I’ve learned throughout the years.”