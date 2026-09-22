Alex Bregman’s Injury Status Revealed Amidst Cubs’ World Series Hopes

The Chicago Cubs are pushing for a spot in the postseason. The team has an 87-69 record and hopes of contending for a World Series.

However, the health of a key player will factor into whether the Cubs accomplish their goals. The team will need Alex Bregman to get back into action after a stunning injury.

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Bregman took a foul ball to the face on Sunday while standing in the on-deck circle. He doubled over in pain and had to be escorted from the field. He later went to a hospital for X-rays and a CT scan.

SCARY: Busch check swing foul ball hit Alex Bregman in the face. Looked like a bloody nose or cut near the eye.



Really hope Alex is okay. pic.twitter.com/JxyoCBifUF — Joe Obvious (@joe__obvious) September 20, 2026

Replay showed that teammate Michael Busch half-swung at a pitch. The ball hit his bat and shot directly toward Bregman.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bregman has multiple facial fractures. However, he will not undergo surgery. He will just focus on recovery in hopes of returning for the postseason.

Bregman, a three-time All-Star, has been a key contributor for the Cubs in his first season with the team. He has played in 153 games while scoring 89 runs. He has hit 26 home runs and delivered 89 RBIs.

As a fielder, he leads the National League with 30 double plays and 251 assists. He has 78 put outs.

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The Cubs are among the teams that Polymarket traders are highlighting when discussing the World Series contenders. Chicago is just lower on the list than some of the other high-profile franchises.

These traders say that the Cubs have a 4% chance to win the World Series. This puts the team ninth on Polymarket’s list of contenders.

For comparison, the Dodgers lead the odds at 31%. Traders view them as the overwhelming favorites. The Brewers are second at 16%.

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The other teams ahead of the Cubs are the Rays at 11%, Yankees at 10%, Braves at 7%, Padres at 6%, Red Sox at 5%, and Phillies at 5%.

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