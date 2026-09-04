3x NBA All-Star Returns After Skipping 2025-26 Season

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is returning to the league after a one-year absence as he joins a new team.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Simmons has signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings worth $3.5 million. He will join the team as he kicks off his eighth year as a player and his 10th year in the league overall.

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Simmons missed his rookie season (2016-17) due to a foot injury and the 2021-22 season due to a holdout and a back injury.

Simmons did not have a contract for last season. He spent the year rehabbing lingering back and leg injuries. The back injuries, in particular, had sidelined him for portions of multiple seasons.

The former first overall pick showed that he could make a potential return to the league after being a full participant in a minicamp with the Australia men’s basketball national team.

Simmons then traveled to Sacramento to meet with the Kings. He took part in an on-court workout and an in-depth medical examination. Once he completed those sessions, the team offered him a contract.

The veteran player has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.5 steals during his career. He has averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 39 playoff games.

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The Kings agreed to a deal with Simmons after a disappointing season. The team went 22-60 in the regular season while finishing last in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

This season included a 16-game losing streak that began in mid-January and ended in late February. The Kings also had a seven-game losing streak and an eight-game losing streak earlier in the season.

The Kings hope to deliver a better record in 2026-27, but Polymarket traders don’t yet see this happening. These traders believe that the team will be far out of contention for the Western Conference title.

According to the traders, the Kings have a mere 1% chance to win the Western Conference. This puts the team last in the Polymarket rankings and in the same realm as the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

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The lack of faith likely stems from the team’s history. The Kings have only one playoff appearance (2022-23) since the 2005-06 season. This team has 18 losing seasons in this stretch.

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