The New York Mets Have Virtually No Chance of Making the Postseason at This Point

The New York Mets stink.

In April, as the 2026 season was still in its infancy stages and seemingly every MLB team had hopes of a postseason appearance, the Mets went on a disastrous 12-game losing streak and still haven’t recovered.

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After beginning the season 34-47 the Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza and promoted Andy Green to interim manager.

Entering Labor Day, New York was dead-last in the National League’s East Division, sporting an abysmal 65-78 record. That win-loss total is good (or bad) enough for third-worst in the NL. They are 20 games back of the Braves for first place in the division and 10.5 games out of the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

There’ll be a postseason in New York (hello, Yankees), it just won’t involve the Mets.

Not only are the Mets terrible on the diamond, but to make matters worse, they’re an expensive bunch of last place players.

New York has Major League Baseball’s highest-payroll – more than $356 million! All that money for a team that has a bottom-ten record and the sixth-fewest amount of runs scored in the league.

Their disastrous season comes after a winter free agency period in which the team inked Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal. Bichette’s contributed 16 homers and 71 RBI while batting just .264. Not exactly the ROI New York was looking for.

And though the Mets haven’t been mathematically eliminated from postseason play just yet, next to no one is betting on the club to miraculously turn things around and play October baseball.

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Polymarket bettors give the Mets just a 2% chance to defy the odds and make a trip to the postseason. They share the 2% likelihood with Miami and have better odds than only seven MLB teams to reach the playoffs.

Will the New York Mets clinch a spot in the 2026 MLB Postseason?

New York has 19 games left before they can finally put this season of disappointment to bed.

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