Caleb Williams Carted off Against Vikings, See the Latest Injury Update

The Chicago Bears are hoping for a quick recovery after quarterback Caleb Williams had to be carted from the field on Sunday.

Williams, in the 2024 NFL Draft, suffered a leg injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings. He scrambled to the left side of the field while defender Andrew Van Ginkel chased.

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Williams fell to the wet turf at the Vikings’ 5-yard line, and then he remained on the ground. He tried to push himself to his knees, but he roll over onto his back and grabbed his facemask.

Bears QB Caleb Williams was helped off the field after going down with an apparent injury in the 4th quarter vs. the Vikings.



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/0RgMh8ZimH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2026

The quarterback tried to push himself onto his knees once again, but he rolled to his back and screamed. He also appeared to grab for his hamstring.

The trainers came onto the field and helped Williams to his feet. They then assisted him to the sideline before carting him away.

The third-year quarterback had the towel over his head as he left the field on the cart, but he removed it, pumped his arm in the air several times, and gave the thumbs-up to the Chicago fans.

Caleb Williams gives a thumbs up as he's carted off the field.



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/omeGyES2s5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Prior to the injury, Williams had completed 15 of his attempted 26 passes for 138 yards and one interception.

While Williams’ response to the injury created concern among Bears fans, head coach Ben Johnson expressed optimism. He said that his quarterback was in good spirits after the game.

“I’m actually happy it’s nothing with the knee,” Johnson said. “That was my first inclination, but the hamstring could be pretty damaging as well. We’ll see how bad it is tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.”

Reporters said that Williams had been spotted in the locker room, walking around without crutches. NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported that the Bears hope this will be a Grade 1 hamstring strain, which is the lowest level.

The injury appears to be relatively minor compared to the response, but Williams’ availability will remain a question mark heading into the Sept. 28 game against the Eagles.

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If Williams can’t suit up for the game on Monday Night Football, Tyson Bagent will take over as the starter.

He came into Sunday’s 9-3 loss late in the fourth quarter and led the Bears deep into the red zone in the closing seconds. But he couldn’t avoid Dallas Turner, who sealed the Vikings’ win with a game-ending sack.

Bagent went 2-2 as a starter last season, and he will have an opportunity to add more wins to the stat sheet. He will try to keep the Bears in contention for the NFC North crown.

The Polymarket traders previously viewed the Bears as third among the four teams. Now, however, these traders list the 1-1 team as fourth with an 18% chance to win the division.

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The 1-1 Lions remain the favorite at 33%. The 2-0 Vikings are second at 31% after entering the season last in the Polymarket rankings. The 1-1 Packers are third at 20%.

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