Rock Legend Dead at 71: Bandmates Reveal Death of Cheetah Chrome



Cheetah Chrome, a longtime rock guitarist for the band Dead Boys, recently passed away at age 71.

News of Chrome’s (real name, Eugene O’Connor) death was shared by the band’s official Instagram account along with a picture of their bandmate seated, holding his guitar.

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“We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome,” the IG statement began. “Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement, a one man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar rifts and manic energy.

“Beyond on all that Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock-roll. We extend our deepest condolences to Cheetah’s family, friends and fans around the world. His music lives on and will continue to inspire others for generations to come.”

The Dead Boys were founded in Cleveland, Ohio and released two albums, Young, Loud and Snotty (which was re-recorded in 2017 and given a new title – Still Snotty: Young, Loud and Snotty at 40), and We Have Come for Your Children. Dead Boys went through several breakups and reunions, with Chrome playing guitar and occasionally adding vocals with the group from 1976-79, then in 1987, the early 2000s, and sporadically over the last decade.

In 2013, Chrome was portrayed by actor Justin Bartha in the film CBGB which was about a New York City music venue that became popular on the punk-rock scene. Chrome himself made a cameo.

Shannon Pollard, who co-founded Plowboy Records with Chrome, reacted to the musician’s passing with a Facebook post that read in part, “ … He could be a lovable mess but he was Cheetah (expletive) Chrome and I’m proud to have been his friend. I wish I seen or talked to him more in recent times. Rest easy pal.“

A cause of death has not been made public.