Polymarket Unveils Big Partnership With Iconic MLB Team

The prediction market Polymarket is further expanding its presence in professional sports while inking a deal with a prominent franchise.

According to a press release, Polymarket is now the “Official Prediction Market Partner of the New York Yankees.” This means that the company will now have LED branding on Yankee Stadium through the rest of the season.

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Polymarket and the Yankees will also work together on premium hospitality options for fans of the MLB team.

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The deal will also feature fan experiences made possible by Polymarket and the Yankees. This includes an “outfield catch for children, Kids Run the Bases, and line-up card delivery experiences.”

“We are excited to begin a relationship with Polymarket — Major League Baseball’s prediction market partner,” said Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

“Through signage and fan experience opportunities, we look forward to elevating Polymarket’s brand awareness both at Yankee Stadium and across our fan base.”

The partnership with the Yankees marks the latest big move into sports for Polymarket. The predictive market platform also has deals with Bundesliga and Liga MX.

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The Yankees signed the deal while preparing for yet another appearance in the postseason. The New York-based franchise is second in the American League East with a 78-60 record, and it has a 99% chance to make the postseason on Polymarket.

The Yankees are also the Polymarket favorites to win the American League. This team sits at 23% as of Sept. 1, putting it ahead of the Rays at 22% and the Red Sox at 15%.

“We are proud to become a partner of one of the most iconic teams, not just in baseball, but in all of sports,” said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket.

“Yankees fans are among the most passionate in sports, and Yankee Stadium is a natural home for Polymarket, where the questions driving our markets come to life throughout the season.”

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