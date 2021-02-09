Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Lounges in Striking FaceTime Photo

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill might be most famous for their careers as two of country music's biggest stars, their most important roles are that of dad and mom to three daughters. Gracie, 23, is an aspiring actor out in Los Angeles, Maggie, 22, is working on her master's degree at Stanford University, and Audrey, 19, graduated high school in 2020 and has been living with her parents during the coronavirus pandemic. McGraw got candid on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November when talking about the close quarters. "Everything shut down in March, and she's been stuck with us since March. We've done maybe three; four trips cross country," he said. "She's spent three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us."

While she waits out the pandemic at home, Audrey, who is a dead ringer for her mother, has been coping with the cabin fever like many people are: posting on social media. Audrey posted a sultry photo on Instagram with the caption "How we Facetime," showing off her enviable figure in a strappy mini dress.

McGraw has spoken about his daughters at length in the past, calling them "strong, independent" women who "don't take any s— from anybody." "They're good friends to their friends and they're good daughters to their parents," McGraw told ET Canada. "I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model."

"We’re so proud of our daughters because the world that they grew up in, it can easily make the kids turn out differently," McGraw told Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "And our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them. We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways."

McGraw also explained on TODAY that the pandemic has made things so uncertain for his daughters, and for Audrey in particular."It's tough," McGraw said. "You want them to go out and conquer the world and have fun and do all the things that kids do. But you don't want them to leave your protection, and you certainly don't want to feel like they don't need you anymore. In these times, it's a little different," he continued. "Not knowing what's going to happen with college with our youngest daughter, for her, it's not been so good. But for us, it's been sort of a blessing because you never see them that much."