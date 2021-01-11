Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Shares Sporty Snaps From Beach Trip

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw recently took to Instagram to showcase her volleyball skills. Gracie posted several photos from her family's beach vacation on Instagram, including ones that featured her trying her hand at volleyball. In the caption for the post, the 23-year-old even poked fun at herself for heading into the world of "sports."

Gracie posted three photos on Instagram from a volleyball match that she took part in with her family. In the photos, she can be seen preparing to hit the ball, setting up to receive it, and attempting to keep the ball in play. She jokingly wrote in her caption that these photos showcased just how much she has taken to the sport of volleyball. Gracie wrote, Whoever needs this, this is for you. And for those of you that don’t know.... this is called “sports.”"

It's possible that Gracie's set of photos were taken during the McGraw-Hill family's post-Christmas vacation. On Instagram, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey McGraw showcased their trip to a tropical destination. While they never clarified where they traveled to, some commenters on their posts speculated that they were in the Bahamas based on the scenery that they showcased. Even though Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey traveled abroad for their post-Christmas festivities, their parents reportedly stayed home.

While they didn't travel recently with their daughters, McGraw previously opened up about the road trips that the family took during the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October, the "Don't Take the Girl" singer explained that the family engaged in a series of road trips over the summer of 2020 to spend some quality time with one another. He said, "We did road trips this summer. Two of our daughters live in California, one's down in L.A., and one's up in Palo Alto. We don't want to fly. We don't want to do all of that, and, of course, we weren't touring or anything, so we had a little bit of time." The country singer added, "We got in our old 15-year-old Cadillac Escalade and drove out to California. We went the Southern way and spent a little while in L.A. and then drove up to Palo Alto and visited our other daughter, and then we took the Northern route home." McGraw explained that they did the trip about three times during the summer.