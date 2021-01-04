Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters Hit the Beach for Post-Christmas Vacation

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters took in some fun after the holidays. The family has been stealing the show lately ever since their Game of Thrones-themed party right before the holidays. After Christmas, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey headed out for a vacation in the tropics and let all of their followers in on their journey.

The three sisters snapped plenty of candids from their beach and pool excursions. The trio never revealed what island they were at, though some commenters have speculated it was the Bahamas based off of some of their photos. As Hollywood Life pointed out, this would add up because their parents own a 20-acre private island there. While they were out living up their life on the island, their parents remained at home. McGraw recently shared on his Instagram over the weekend that he is working on some new music with one half of Florida Georgia Line’s duo, Tyler Hubbard.

In addition to their island pics and Game of Thrones costumes winning over the Internet, they also took part in a Harry Potter party that saw them all dress up as characters from the movie as part of their family costume dinner parties. The country couple’s three daughters are 23-, 22- and 19-years-old.