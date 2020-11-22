Audrey McGraw Is Identical to Mom Faith Hill in Stunning Black and White Selfie

✖

Audrey Caroline McGraw is the youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, something that becomes clear when all three are pictured together. McGraw will turn 19 years old in a few weeks, closing out a year where fans of the country super couple started to learn a bit more about their family.

As Tim McGraw told ET Canada back in August, the proud father is happy his daughters have grown up to be "strong, independent" women who "don't take any s– from anybody." "They're good friends to their friends and they're good daughters to their parents," McGraw continued. "I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model."

The role model aspect comes into play with some of the photos the young McGraw has posted to her social media in recent months. Between sister Gracie "taking her body back" in a powerful social media post and sister Maggie earning comparisons to her mother, it's only fair Audrey McGraw got some of the attention.

One photo from October gained some attention for the glamour we've seen from mom Faith Hill in the past. It is also very clear that fans of the family were quick to compliment the recent graduate. "Beauty at its finest," one wrote. "Such an angel Greek goddess lady," another added.

Another photo shows McGraw also has a bit of a sense of humor, posting from bed that she's a "lady in waiting" before adding that she's waiting for pizza. This photo earned the same rave reviews as the black and white glamour shot.

It's safe to say that the entire McGraw clan has earned plenty of attention from fans over the years. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were already high on the list after getting together in 1996, essentially becoming one of country music's biggest couples in the modern era. That said, they aren't perfect. Like don't expect McGraw to cook for his family on Thanksgiving.

"For Thanksgiving, I don't cook. Faith does all the cooking for Thanksgiving. We have to have turkey, we have to have our stuffing and we have to have cornbread and peas, of course," McGraw recently said ahead of the holiday, noting that he's been cooking more during the COVID-19 pandemic but Thanksgiving remains off limits. This time at home has been hard for Audrey, though, according to her father. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he noted she's "really tired" of her parents after being with them at home for months.

"Everything shut down in March, and she's been stuck with us since March. We've done maybe three, four trips cross country," he said. "She's spent three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us."