Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey McGraw Lays out in Gorgeous Ocean Snap

Audrey McGraw, the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, shared a sunny new snap on social media this week. The photo showed 19-year-old Audrey lying flat on a surfboard in clear waters, enjoying the sunshine without a care in the world. Her caption read: "Where my mind is."

Audrey's post picked up over one thousand likes on Instagram and plenty of adoring comments as well. Followers showered her with compliments, and many were envious of the idyllic scene as well. It is not clear when the photo was taken, and Audrey's caption may imply that it is not recent. If Audrey was daydreaming of a warmer season, so were many of her followers.

Like so many other young people, Audrey found herself unexpectedly locked inside with her parents for much of the last year. Back in November, her father addressed the close quarters during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Everything shut down in March, and she's been stuck with us since March. We've done maybe three, four trips cross country," he said. "She's spent three trips with us, about 16-hour a day drives, listening to my music and listening to dad jokes. She's really over us."

Still, Audrey has found ways to keep busy throughout the coronavirus pandemic, while building an audience on social media. Scroll down for a look at how she has been spending her time.