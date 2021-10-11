Reba McEntire Reacts to Kelly Clarkson Divorcing Her Former Stepson Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire weighed in on Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, noting that she loves them both. Blackstock is the son of McEntire’s second husband, Narvel Blackstock, whom she was married to from 1989 to 2015. Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013. They finalized their divorce over the summer, although there are still ongoing legal battles between the two over their property.

“You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them,” McEntire told Extra last week while promoting her new album, Revived Remixed Revisited. “I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this. I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart.”

Although this is the first time McEntire has specifically spoken about Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce, there were several rumors last year about how she was handling the situation. In December, a source told Closer Weekly the two singers were “staying close” and McEntire did not plan on letting the divorce affect their friendship. “Kelly and Reba have a bond that cannot be broken,” a source claimed at the time. “It may get a little awkward at times, but nothing is going to get in the way of Kelly and Reba’s relationship.”

In July, McEntire told the Apple Music Country radio host Nick Hoffman she has “never seen a woman work so much harder than her male counterparts” when asked about Clarkson. “She’s just not afraid of anything. And she was always just working so hard and she had to work so much harder than a lot of the guys that didn’t have to do as much. But man, wasn’t it worth it? What an icon,” McEntire said at the time.

“Her catalog is literally one of the best catalogs like in music, not just country,” McEntire added. “Like she has so many, not even that they’re number ones, just so many songs that just reach so many people.” Clarkson and McEntire have recorded a few duets, including “Because of You” and “Soft and Tenderly.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. The divorce was finalized in August, but their court battles have continued. Earlier this month, Clarkson scored a win when the judge in the case ruled that she is the sole owner of two Montana properties they once shared. Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.