Kelly Clarkson Wins Two More Properties in Divorce Battle, Vows to Remove Ex Brandon Blackstock Immediately

Kelly Clarkson earns another two wins amid her lengthy divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock. In addition to her Montana ranch, a judge has ruled her the sole owner of two more properties. One of the homes is a 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom building located in the city of Anaconda. The second home, a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom house in Philipsburg, MT, was reportedly used as a bed and breakfast.

Blackstock, who recently walked away from his entertainment management career to become a rancher, argued in court against their prenuptial agreement saying that the Montana ranch should be considered marital property since it was purchased during their time together. Clarkson purchased the ranch by herself at an auction in 2019. Therefore, the judge ruled to uphold their prenuptial agreement. “The Court therefore rejects Respondent’s [Brandon’s] position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties,” the ruling says. One of the homes is already up for sale, while the second home has already been sold.

Clarkson originally wanted to sell the ranch, but her ex-husband’s lawyers vetoed the idea in court, saying that a judge had to rule on the decision of ownership first. Blackstock has been staying at their Montana ranch since the couple split up, and hasn’t shown any intentions to leave as of yet. The judge ordered him to take on the payments for upkeep on the rural home, which allegedly costs around $81,000 a month to run. Now that Clarkson is the confirmed proprietor of the place, sources tell RadarOnline that she wants Blackstock out of the ranch as soon as possible.

Her ex previously asked the court for a 50/50 division of the assets the two accumulated while married. The judge denied his request, choosing to again adhere to their prenuptial contract. Clarkson was allowed to keep the bulk of her assets and income she accrued, though she has been ordered to pay a hefty amount of money to Blackstock in temporary spousal and child support. While she maintains full custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remy, Clarkson will pay close to $200,000 a month.