While Reba McEntire "doesn't like to get involved" in anyone's personal business, a source close to the country singer is sharing how the former stepmother-in-law of Kelly Clarkson is reportedly "supportive" of her decision to divorce Brandon Blackstock — McEntire's former stepson, of whose father she was married to. According to sources at Closer Weekly, McEntire had suspicions that Blackstock's marriage to The Voice coach "wasn't going to last," and "saw this Kelly and Brandon split coming a mile away."

Nonetheless, McEntire, formerly married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, remains understanding of the couple's decision and has a solid friendship with Clarkson despite no longer related. Sources reveal how the American Idol winner never really ever went to the matriarch for relationship tips despite the three-time Grammy award winner giving her some "unsolicited advice" on marriage. The outlet further alleges via its insiders that shortly after the news broke of Clarkson's divorce filing from Blackstock, she had spoken to McEntire because she has a lot of "respect" for her. "Of course, Reba was crushed. Reba is supportive of both Brandon and Kelly's decision to spit up," the source said. "She's anguished about it, but she's not one to judge. Reba wished Kelly the best."

McEntire knows Clarkson "will be fine," per the source because of her "strong personality" even though she "wanted to leave the conversation on a lighter note, so she told her to go write some songs about love and heartbreak." Hearing the suggestion made the mother-of-two laugh, with her responding, she "would" definitely. The source further added that Clarkson is "actually looking forward to the future."

On Wednesday, reports surfaced and were confirmed by ET that Clarkson had cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents filed June 4 in Los Angeles, requesting joint legal and physical custody of the two children she shares with Blackstock, including their son, 4-year-old, Remington Alexander. Last month, the pair were noted to have listed their nearly $10 million custom-built Los Angeles home on the market — and just months before their Tennessee mansion went on sale.

While the couple is still reportedly in contact and has not cut each other out of their lives yet, they are planning to put their children first per sources close to the pair. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be," an insider said. "They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time."