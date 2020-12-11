Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson Reportedly 'Staying Close' Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson is currently going through a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, the son of Reba McEntire's ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. When Clarkson and Brandon married in 2013, McEntire was still married to Narvel, who she split from in 2015. Amid Clarkson's divorce, a source is claiming to Closer Weekly that the two stars are "staying close" and that McEntire isn't letting the split "affect" her friendship with Clarkson.

"Kelly and Reba have a bond that cannot be broken," the source alleged. "It may get a little awkward at times, but nothing is going to get in the way of Kelly and Reba’s relationship." Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon in June after nearly seven years of marriage, and the source says she and McEntire have since been "communicating with each other regularly."

"They’ve vowed not to let Kelly’s divorce from Brandon, or her issues with his dad, Narvel [Blackstock], and their business dealings, affect their friendship," the source claims, noting that McEntire is "still very close to Brandon" but will "always have Kelly's back" and is "refusing to pick sides." They added: "It’s a very fine line, but if anyone can do it, it’s Reba."

This week, it was reported that Clarkson is accusing Brandon of defrauding her out of millions of dollars during their marriage and claiming that he acted fraudulently as her manager. Court documents obtained by OK! magazine show that Clarkson filed an October petition where she claimed that Brandon was never a legally certified talent agent in the state of California during the 13 years she was with his and Narvel's company, Starstruck Management Group, which also managed McEntire for a time. Clarkson asks for her oral agreement with Brandon and Narvel to be "declared void and unenforceable."

The Voice judge claims the agreement was a "fraudulent and subterfuge device" for her managers to perform "illegal services" and is seeking to be given back the money she paid the Blackstocks for their work.

This month, another source told Closer Weekly that McEntire is "torn" about Clarkson and Brandon's divorce. "She loves Brandon and Kelly like her own, she refuses to pick sides, but she’s afraid of how contentious it’s getting," they said, adding that McEntire considers Clarkson and Blackstock's children "her [own] grandkids." Clarkson and Brandon share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington and Brandon is dad to two older children Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage.