Reba McEntire Reportedly 'Torn' Over Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Reba McEntire is "torn" amid Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's increasingly "contentious" divorce. McEntire is Blackstock's stepmother, having been married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 until Narvel filed for divorce in 2015. She became Clarkson’s stepmother-in-law when Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 — though now the two singers have no technical relation following both of their divorces. As Clarkson and Blackstock's divorce proceedings continue and new details emerge, with Clarkson herself admitting the experience is "horrible," the Grammy Award winner has reportedly been left "heartbroken."

According to a source who spoke to Closer Weekly, McEntire "loves Brandon and Kelly like her own" and she "refuses to pick sides," though she is "afraid of how contentious it's getting." Clarkson filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences and a separation date of "TBD," and while she initially refrained from publicly addressing the split, she has in recent weeks indicated that the divorce process is growing more difficult, mostly due to a tense custody battle. McEntire, however, will always support Clarkson and Blackstock equally, and she considers the former couple's kids – River, 6, and Remington, 4 — "her [own] grandkids."

Court documents obtained by numerous outlets in late November revealed that Clarkson won primary physical custody of her and Blackstock's two children. Blackstock, meanwhile, was given the first, third and fifth weekends of every month, though he must remain in Los Angeles with the children on the first and fifth weekends and can only travel with them to Montana (where he is living) a maximum of once a month. The custody arrangement was made after "the level of conflict between the parents ... increased," the documents noted, adding that "the parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Despite the growing level of contention amid the divorce and McEntire's growing concern, Closer's source said that the singer "knows better than to intervene" and is "praying" that "this bitter divorce" ends. McEntire was previously said to be very "supportive" of Clarkson and Blackstock's decision to separate, with a source telling the outlet that she "knows it's hard enough working on your own relationship, but she saw this Kelly and Brandon split coming from a mile away."

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in 2011. After announcing their engagement in December 2012, they married in October 2013, welcoming their first child, River, in June 2014. Remington arrived in April 2016. Blackstock is also dad to daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.