Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Have Reportedly Been Officially Divorced for Some Time

Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson was declared legally single. It was also reported that Clarkson and Blackstock’s “marital or domestic partnership status” would end on January 7, 2022. However, a new report from TMZ indicates that Clarkson and Blackstock have been officially divorced for over a month now.

While it was originally reported that Clarkson and Blackstock’s coupling would be officially coming to an end in January, TMZ reported that it actually ended in early August. In the original document, there is a notation that indicates that Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce would become final on January 7, 2022. But, that is reportedly a clerical error. TMZ learned that a clerk mistakenly wrote that the pair’s divorce would be final on that date. They are reportedly correcting the document.

Clarkson originally filed documents to request her single status back in July. Her request came over a year after it was first announced that she filed to divorce Blackstock. The estranged pair were married for about seven years and welcomed two children together — daughter River and son Remington. Since then, Clarkson and Blackstock have been engaged in a major battle when it comes to aspects of their divorce.

At one point, it was reported that the singer would have to pay her ex around $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. Clarkson was tasked with paying this amount during their divorce proceedings, meaning that this amount was only temporary as they figured out their final settlement. She was required to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,000 per month in child support. With these stipulations, Clarkson would be paying Blackstock around $2.4 million per year (but, again, this amount is temporary).

While Clarkson has been staying mum when it comes to these divorce proceedings, she has spoken out about the split on a few occasions. In February, Clarkson spoke with Khloe Kardashian on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, during which the two bonded over their respective co-parenting journeys. The host admitted that it has been “tough” co-parenting with Blackstock, but added, “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”