Luke Combs Welcomes Baby Boy and His Name Is So Fitting

Father's Day was extra special for Luke Combs this year. The current reigning Country Music Association Awards' Entertainer of the Year winner added "dad" to his accolades on Sunday after he and his wife Nicole Hocking welcomed their first child together, a baby boy with a name perfect for the son of a country music star: Tex Lawrence Combs.

The proud new parents officially introduced Tex to the world on Tuesday, with Combs sharing in an Instagram post that their bundle of joy "decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more." Combs, who shared the exciting news alongside a photo of him and his wife spending time with their adorable newborn, went on to share that he and Hocking "are over the moon in love with this little guy," adding that both "mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family." Sharing that "life is good," Combs went on to share, "Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Hocking also shared the news to her own account, where she shared the same photo with her followers. The new mom joked in the comments that "it's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day" after little Tex made his arrival on Sunday, June 19. Hocking continued, "Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs," sharing that her baby boy is "the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days." Commenting on the post, Combs wrote, "you crushed it my love!"

Little Tex's arrival came after Combs and his wife, who tied the knot in August 2020, announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the announcement with a gallery of images of beachside images which showed them holding up a sonogram photo and Nicole bearing a growing bump, sharing, "baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful." As the couple awaited their little one's arrival, Combs earlier this month hinted that their bundle of joy was soon set to arrive when he announced during his set at the CMA Fest that it would be his last performance before his son's birth.

News of Tex's arrival was a joyous occasion marked with celebratory messages from some of country music's biggest stars. Offering the couple congratulations, Dierks Bentley officially welcomed Combs "to dad club," with fellow musician Chris Lane hilariously welcoming Combs to "Team No Sleep." Meanwhile, the official CMT account commented, "Congrats Mom & Dad."