Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are looking ahead at what could be “the best year yet.” The country crooner and his wife announced Thursday that are going to be first-time parents, with the couple sharing that Nicole is pregnant with their first child, a baby boy who is set to arrive later in 2022.

Combs and his wife shared the exciting life update on Instagram alongside a series of stunning images that showed Nicole baring a very visible baby bump. Throughout the gallery, which saw the couple posing on the beach and cuddling up on a bench, they proudly held a sonogram of their baby boy. Combs shared in the caption, “here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.” Nicole also shared the gallery to her own account, where she excitedly wrote, “this may be the best year yet,” adding, “baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Baby boy on the way will be the first child for Combs and Nicole, who began dating in 2016. Combs, who was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards in November, dropped to one knee and popped the question during a Hawaiian getaway in November 2018, with Combs joking at the time, “She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen.”

Combs and Nicole tied the knot in August 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Florida. At the time, Combs wrote in an emotional post, “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend.” Meanwhile, Hocking added in her own post, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!”

News of their latest relationship milestone, their venture into parenthood, was met with a round of congratulatory messages. Maren Morris commented on Combs’ post, “Congratulations, y’all,” with Riley Green adding, “Congrats bud.” Meanwhile, Drew Parker wrote, “So stoked for y’all! It’s the best thing in the world!” Baby boy Combs is set to arrive in spring 2022.