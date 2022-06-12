Luke Combs Teases Baby's Imminent Arrival During CMA Fest Set

✖

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking are about to become parents. During his set at the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium Saturday night, Combs said it was his final show before their son is born. Combs, 32, and Hocking announced they were expecting in January.

Before Combs performed a new song, he told the Nashville crowd it would be his last concert before becoming a dad. He then thanked fans for their ongoing support, ahead of the release of his third album, Growin' Up. The album will feature his next single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which he performed live for the first time Saturday night.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

During a pre-show interview with The Tennessean, Combs said it will be "pretty cool" to see his son pick up a guitar. However, it's a little too early to think that far ahead. "I think I'm just trying to get through the diaper stage," Combs said. "He's not even here yet. So I'm assuming I'll probably end up doing a lot of that." Combs also confirmed it was his last show "as a not-dad."

Combs performed a 10-song set, beginning with "When It Rains It Pours." He also sang "Beautiful Crazy," "Lovin' On You," "She Got the Best of Me," "Hurricane," and "Beer Never Broke My Heart." Combs is the reigning Country Music Association Awards' Entertainer of the Year winner. He also won Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. He has two Grammy nominations on his resume, including Best New Artist in 2019.

Combs and Hocking got engaged in 2018 and married in August 2020. On Jan. 20, the couple told fans their son was coming in the Spring. "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride," Combs wrote, alongside a photo of the couple holding the ultrasound image. Back on June 2, the couple held a baby shower.

The CMA Fest continues in Nashville for its final day on Sunday. The headliners for the final night at Nissan Stadium include Lady A, Old Dominion, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Dierks Bentley, Angie K, Russell Dickerson, Kylie Morgan, Everette, and Sara Evans. Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Randy Houser also performed at Nissan Stadium Saturday night.