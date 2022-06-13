Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Reveals New Bump Photos After Baby Shower

✖

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are counting down the days to the arrival of baby Combs. The couple in early June celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby on the way with family and friends, and Nicole was quick to share a series of new adorable baby bump photos as she documented her adorable baby shower.

The soon-to-be mom of one was beaming as she marked the special occasion in a multi-colored dress. Nicole's baby shower theme, put together by her sister and soon-to-be newly minted aunt Jenna Hocking, was orange. Nicole gave fans a glimpse of the baby shower decorations on Instagram, showing off cute themed cookies that featured an orange rattle and one that read, "A little cutie on the way," orange and pink flowers, and a sign lit up in orange that read, "Let's party, baby."

Nicole showered off more details from her shower in a second post. One image showcased the party favors, which included a sweet note that read, "thank you for showering our little cutie with love." The proud parents celebrated their little one on the way surrounded by orange and white flowers, with shower guests getting a slice of an orange-themed cake that they could pair with the shower's selection of drinks, which included The Cutie mocktail, Sunshine State vodka cocktail, Gold Rush bourbon cocktail, the classic mimosa.

Along with highlighting the shower's decorations, Nicole also shared several images of herself and her husband. In one of the first images she shared, Combs could be seen resting his hand on his wife's growing belly, with Nicole resting a hand over his as they both smiled for the camera. Nicole also posed for several photos with family and friends, her baby bump proudly on display.

The early June baby shower came five months after the couple, who tied the knot in August 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Florida, first announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement with a gallery of images of beachside images which showed them holding up a sonogram photo and Nicole bearing a growing bump, sharing, "baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful." As they await their little one's arrival, Combs is prepping to go in full dad mode, announcing during his set at the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11 that it would be his final show before his son's birth.