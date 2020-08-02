Luke Combs Marries Nicole Hocking: 'Best Day of My Life'

✖

Congratulations are in order for Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking, as the couple got married on Saturday. Based on posts that they've both shared on social media, the two had a low-key ceremony and will celebrate with all of their friends and family sometime in the new year when it is safe to do so given the coronavirus pandemic. Combs and Hocking announced their engagement back in 2018, which came after two years of dating.

On Instagram, Combs showcased photos from the couple's wedding day. In the snaps, Combs and Hocking could be seen decked out in their wedding day best as they shared a sweet embrace outside. He captioned the post: "Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you [Nicole], here's to forever." Hocking, who has since changed her display name to "Nicole Combs," posted the same photos on her own Instagram account and added that they will share even more details about their special day with fans soon.

Combs' representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wed in Florida on Saturday. "Luke and Nicole were married at their home in southern Florida with family on Aug. 1," they told the publication. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year." In May of 2019, the country singer told PEOPLE that they didn't have too much time on their hands to plan their wedding. Of course, they have clearly since found the time to say their vows.

"We're just crazy busy. Especially this year," Combs told the outlet at the iHeartCountry Festival in 2019. "We just haven't had any time to sit back and be home for more than three or four days. And it's just a really overwhelming process, doing what we do." As the "Beautiful Crazy" singer went on to note, he was a bit apprehensive about the scrutiny that comes with planning a grand affair. "Everything that you do is scrutinized or put in the public light, so it can be like: How do we do this?" he continued. "I don't like the word 'celebrity wedding,' but how do you get a venue? Me and her would want to go look at the venue and make sure we like it. How do you go there and make sure that people working there aren't going to say, 'Hey, these people are getting married here?'"