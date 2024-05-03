Full Prosecutor's Statement Released After Morgan Wallen's Arrest

The full prosecutor's statement has been released following country singer Morgan Wallen's Sunday, April 7 arrest in downtown Nashville. The "Wasted on You" singer, 30, was arrested on three felony charges just days after the kick-off of his 2024 leg of the One Night at a Time world tour after he allegedly tossed a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's six-story Chief's Bar.

"On 04/07/24 at approximately 2253 hours, officers were standing in front of Chiefs Bar, 200 Broadway, when they witnessed a chair come from above and hit Broadway. The chair was approximately three feet away from two officers," Yaroslav Holodkov's written statement, obtained by RadarOnline.com, reads.

After the piece of furniture came plummeting to the ground, Holodkov said officers "approached security to investigate the incident," and staff members at the downtown bar told them "that the defendant was responsible for the chair." Camera footage of the rooftop, which officers reviewed, showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof." According to the affidavit, "witnesses stated they were standing right of the defendant and observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward."

"Officers arrested the defendant with three counts of reckless endangerment for two officers being in the vicinity and the danger to the public. Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct as he created a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose," the statement concluded.

Wallen, who was released from jail on the morning of April 8 after posting a $15,520 bond, later addressed the incident. In a statement shared to X (formerly Twitter), the controversial country singer told his fans that he "didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's." Wallen said he was "not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," adding that he has "the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Wallen was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. His attorney, Worrick Robinson, stated that the singer is "cooperating fully with authorities." According to previous reports, Wallen is due in Nashville court for settlement on May 3.