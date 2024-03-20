Jimmie Allen Welcomes Twins With Another Woman Amid Divorce From Wife Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen has welcomed twins with another woman amid his ongoing divorce from Alexis Gale. The country star took to his Instagram Story Tuesday to share photos of himself alongside all six of his kids while condemning his critics.

In the photos on his Story, Allen poses with eldest son Aadyn, 9, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship, as well as daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, from his marriage to Gale. Other photos show Allen with his 5-month-old son Cohen, whom he also shares with Gale, as well as with his 9-month-old twins Aria and Amari, whom he welcomed with another woman amid his divorce from his pregnant ex.

"I have 6 kids. I love each one of them," Allen wrote on another slide. "I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children." He continued, "The only opinion I care about is theirs." Gale seemingly responded on her own Instagram Story not long after, saying in a video, "I'm just gonna say, those lies will always catch up to you. What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing."

(Photo: Jimmie-Allen)

Although Gale didn't mention Allen by name, she continued, "I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying s-t anymore. There's no reason to say s-t. People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don't have to do a single thing, ever." She concluded, "Something always comes out and it just happens naturally. So I'm gonna stay here, enjoy my motherf-king day and keep it pushing."

Gale gave birth to son Cohen on Sept. 27 after she and Allen announced they were expecting their third child together while also sharing the news of their separation. "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote on social media in April. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year." The statement continued, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another."

Gale and Allen's separation came shortly before the musician was sued by his former manager on allegations of sexual assault. Allen did admit to an affair but denied assaulting his manager, and last week, the plaintiff dropped her sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit against him after settling out of court. "Jane Doe entered into a settlement agreement with Jimmie Allen to avoid the trauma of reliving her abuse over the course of a painful trial," attorney Elizabeth Fegan told PEOPLE after the suit was dropped.