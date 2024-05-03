Rvshvd Drops Country-Fried Cover of Iconic Tupac Song 'Dear Mama'

Continuing his track record of unrivaled genre-blending music, Rvshvd just dropped a country-fried cover of Tupac Shakur's iconic 1994 song "Dear Mama." The Georgia native puts his own fingerprint on the new version, not altering the tempo much but filling some of the space with steel guitar and harmony while maintaining the triple-platinum track's flawless structure.

Over on Instagram, Rvshvd announced the new track in a post and offered a little insight into why he chose to record and release it. "Mother's Day is comin' up so I wanted to put out this cover of a song my mama loves when I perform." Check it out below!

Born and raised in the small town of Willacoochee, Georgia, Rvshvd's career beginnings start as humbly as those of legends like Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn. He eventually discovered hip-hop music as a kid and later developed a love for country and rock. It's these three genres that listeners find so perfectly and evenly blended into his music, creating some near-indescribable version of country rock that is accessible to more than just one genre fanbase.

In 2021, Rvshvd saw his craft evolve quite a bit, dropping tracks like "Raised Up" and "Never Change," but it was 2022 that brought him a major breakout hit, "Cottonmouth," a dark-edged country track that made major waves before landing a killer rock remix featuring Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas. The song is included on Rvshvd's new EP, The Intro, along with a number of other incredible tunes, like "For The Streets" and "Hunnids in a Honky Tonk," which features Paul Wall.

Click here to find all of Rvshvd's streaming links.