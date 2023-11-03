Jimmie Allen Sells His Nashville Home for Almost Half of Listing Price

Jimmie Allen, a country music star who has been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Alexis Gale, has sold their home in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood five months after putting it on the market amid marital issues and the rape allegation leveled against him. Property records show that the singer sold his sprawling home in Brentwood, a Nashville suburb, for $1.75 million. Initially, the home was listed for $3 million before the price was quickly slashed to $2.5 million a week later, according to TMZ.

Allen and Gale received kind words from the realtor who sold the home, who also shared details about the sale. While describing the property as "one of the most beautiful homes I have ever had the privilege to represent," realtor Nick Woodard noted in his Instagram post: "I helped the previous owners move into this stunning home years ago, and I was very much honored that when it was time for them to start the next chapter of their lives, they gave me a call to help sell it for them."

During the course of the post, which is set to Allen's hit song "Down Home," he provides further details about the property, stating that it has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and sits on 1.5 acres. Woodard's post concluded with a nod towards Allen and Gale. "And to J&L, I love your sweet family and will miss you!" he wrote. "I will be praying over you and what The Lord has planned for your next chapter."

It is not a loss for the country star to sell the house for less than $1.5 million, but it is a deal for the new owner since Allen purchased it in 2020 for $1.5 million. An expansive property with tons of great features, including enormous oversized windows, surrounds this modern farmhouse-inspired home, which sits on a spacious lot.

There's no doubt that this is a new beginning for Allen since he has had a difficult year. It was reported earlier this year that Allen had countersued a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her and secretly filming the encounter. In addition, he is countersuing his former manager, who is accusing him of sexual abuse as well. Allen has previously stated that there is no truth to the allegations against him.

Despite that, there is some good news on the horizon for Allen, as he and his wife Gale are reportedly back together once again after briefly splitting after he admitted to cheating on her and apologized publicly to her for his actions, as well as for being a bad role model for their children in the process.