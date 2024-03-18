Jimmie Allen Gets Legal Win in Sexual Assault Case

Jimmie Allen has been facing sexual assault allegations for the past several months, but he just got a big legal win in the case. Allen's former manager — who brought the claims against him last year — has dropped her sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit. Entertainment Tonight reports that Allen and the "Jane Doe" accuser settled the matter out of court.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, on March 14 the anonymous manager — who worked as Allen's day-to-day manager for 18 months — asked a Tennessee judge to dismiss her case against Allen, as well as the countersuit that he filed against her.

However, she is still pursuing legal action against Wide Open Music — her employer — as well as the company's founder, Ash Bowers. She claims that Bowers and the WOM were negligent during her time working with Allen. In the wake of the lawsuit being dropped, ET reached out to Allen and his representatives, who said that the singer has "no comment."

The claims against Allen first surfaced in 2023. In a statement, Allen denied the abuse and harassment allegations, but confessed that he did have a "sexual relationship" with the woman "that lasted for nearly two years." He also has been facing claims from a second woman, who alleged that he secretly filmed her.

Alen filed a countersuit against the former manager, as well as the second woman who filed her lawsuit in June. Allen has denied all allegations against him, and in his countersuits, accused the first woman of defamation and the second of illegally stealing his cell phone.

In a later statement, Allen apologized to his wife "Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all." He also expressed regret "for being a poor example of a man and a father" to his children. "I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of," Allen added. "My goal is to be better than the generation before me."