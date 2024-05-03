Tyler Childers Concerts Postponed? X Falsely Claims Country Star Canceled 2 Concerts

Tyler Childers got an unwelcomed surprise recently when some false claims emerged on X (formerly Twitter) that the singer postponed, or canceled multiple concerts. Last month, Childers played two sold-out shows at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. According to Saving Country Music, the shows were both big hits, with 49 Winchester opening and thousands of attendees leaving with nothing but positive things to say.

However, an inaccurate post on X surfaced, claiming that the shows never happened. "Tyler Childers has postponed his highly anticipated Mule Pull '24 Tour shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, originally scheduled for April 18 and 19," the post read. "The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances, and new dates are being determined."

"Fans who had purchased tickets for the original dates can rest assured that their tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows," the post continued. "Despite the disappointment, fans are eagerly awaiting the rescheduled dates, showcasing their unwavering support for the Kentucky poet." Ultimately, as noted, the concerts did take place without any issues.

Childers is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass performer who is originally from Lawrence County in Eastern Kentucky. He has seven studio projects out, with his 2017 album Purgatory being a breakout hit. His most recent album is 2023's Rustin' in the Rain, which has been met with resounding acclaim.

Back in 2019, Childers sat down with GQ to talk about his music, background, and his stance on the state of country music. After being asked if he feels that traditional country music is "worth fighting for," Childers replied, "It's a big part of my identity. I grew up with it."

He continued, "I grew up on 23, country music highway, which is a stretch of road where Ricky Skaggs and Dwight Yoakam and Loretta Lynn played. Driving up and down that on the way to school-to baseball games, to anywhere-you see all these signs commemorating these artists. It was a point of pride for my area growing up. That's something I saw everyday and was exposed to."

Childers then went on to say, "Plus, a lot of the early music I heard outside of church music was this kind of country music. To be able to be part of that community-not only because of my birthplace-as an artist, is special. To be able to communicate with that and hopefully further that means a lot."