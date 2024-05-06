George Strait Mourns 'Good Friend' Tom Foote Who 'Suddenly Passed Away'

George Strait is mourning the loss of his longtime road manager and former drummer Tom Foote. Foote passed away "suddenly" at his home just after attending rehearsal with the country music superstar, who paid tribute to his "good friend" in a touching social media post. Foote's cause of death was not disclosed.

"We lost another one of our good friends and a huge part of our musical journey yesterday. Tom Foote, our one-time drummer and long-time road manager for around 48 years, suddenly passed away at his home after our rehearsal," Strait wrote on Instagram alongside an image of himself and Foote, explaining that he and the band "were with him most of the afternoon and he was great. Just doing what he loved to do which was making sure we were taken care of."

Strait went on to share that "2024 is taking its toll on the Ace in the Hole group." Foote's passing came just a month after the star's longtime manager Erv Woolsey and his fiddle and mandolin player Gene Elders died just hours apart. Strait said his group Ace In the Hole are "all heartbroken to say the least. Rest in peace brother Tom. You will be hugely missed. I'll see you down the road amigo."

Strait and Foote first crossed paths back in 1975 when Foote's band Stoney Ridge posted a flyer looking for a singer at Southwest Texas State University, according to Music Row. At the time, Strait was an agriculture major just back from serving a stint in the Army. He auditioned and got the part, the band becoming Strait's Ace In The Hole Band and sparking his and Foote's decades-long working relationship and friendship. While Ted Stubblefield was originally on the drums, Foote replaced him later in 1975. He also became the group's manager.

"We were a bunch of kids back then. I was 23 and I think George was 24, maybe. We were playing local beer joints and dance halls and really did that for the better part of six years until he got his record deal with MCA," Foote recalled to the Lexington Herald Leader in 2010. "In fact, until George had his record deal, we had never played outside of Texas. It was a really great time. Some of my favorite memories were when we first started."

Foote remained Strait's drummer until 1983, when he was replaced by Roger Montgomery, according to Saving Country Music. After departing as drummer, Foote remained on as Strait's official road manger.