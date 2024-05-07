Florida Georgia Line's Nashville Bar Closes Down

Two years after Florida Georgia Line went on an indefinite hiatus, the band's Nashville bar has shut down. The Business Journals reports that the FGL House, which the duo opened in 2018, is "permanently closed."

Now, the lower Broadway space where it operated is being converted into a bar by another big country music artist: Lainey Wilson. According to Billboard, later this summer Wilson will open a three-story restaurant and bar called Bell Bottoms Up. The outlet added that the bar's menu will offer several Cajun-inspired entrees and bar foods, curated by Wilson and chef Tomasz Wosiak, who is also VP of culinary development for TC Restaurant Group.

Florida Georgia Line was founded by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in the late 2000s. They released their first EP in 2010 and spent the next decade at the top of the country music charts. Among their numerous hits are "Cruise" featuring Nelly, "This Is How We Roll" featuring Luke Bryan, and "H.O.L.Y." After five studio albums, the duo parted ways in 2022.

Recently, while speaking to PEOPLE about his new solo album, Strong, Hubbard got around to addressing FGL's hiatus, saying that he's happy that he was part of the duo, but making it clear that, for him, the band is in the past. "It was a cool season of life, and I wouldn't trade it for the world," he said "but I don't want it back. I'm in a way different place, and I wouldn't trade it."

Kelley has not shared much publicly, regarding his feelings on the split, but did release a song earlier this year titled "Kiss My Boots" that sounds like it's all about his soured relationship with Hubbard. The song begins with him singing, "You've been throwin' dirt on my name 'round this town like it ain't small / Like your friends ain't my friends, and I wouldn't end up hearin' it all."

He later belts out: "I'm crankin' Hank, drinkin' Jack, airin' out the past / Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don't know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here's a middle finger to you through a song."

Hubbard later issued a comment, saying, "I'm happy for BK, and I hope he's happy and that he's doing his thing and I'm doing my thing. I want only good things for him, and I wish him the best."