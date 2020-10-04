Carrie Underwood Shares Glowing Photo With Her 'Boyfriend' Mike Fisher on Date Night

✖

Carrie Underwood and former hockey player Mike Fisher have been married for a decade, but that is not stopping the "Cry Pretty" singer from calling him her boyfriend on National Boyfriend Day. Underwood shared a new photo with Fisher on Instagram Sunday to celebrate the special day. The 37-year-old Underwood has had other reasons to celebrate lately, as she just released her first Christmas album, My Gift.

"Been married for 10 years, but he’s still my boyfriend," Underwood wrote alongside the new photo, which showed the two wearing smiles from ear to ear. Underwood's fans loved the photo too and agreed with her sentiment. "I've been married for 39 years and I say the same thing! Love is keeping it real! Happy Anniversary," one fan wrote. "Beautiful! You look very happy!!" another added. "Gorgeous beautiful couple," one more chimed in.

Underwood and Fisher celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July. She shared a gallery of photos taken throughout their relationship, alongside a message to their younger selves. "Believe it or not, someday you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after," Underwood wrote at the time."

The couple married in July 2010 and are parents to two boys, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 20 months. Isaiah recently made his music debut by performing on "The Little Drummer Boy" with Underwood on My Gift. That day in the studio made Underwood the "proudest mom in the world," she said on the Today Show. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own... When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions," Underwood said. "I'm so proud of him."

During her virtual interview with Today, Underwood said it has been "really great" to watch their sons grow up while they quarantine at their home in Nashville. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out," Underwood explained. "I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career."