Carrie Underwood Jokes She's a 'Dummy' After Forgetting to Thank Husband and Kids During ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood was awarded Entertainer of the Year on Wednesday night at the ACM Awards, sharing the prize with Thomas Rhett in an unprecedented tie. Entertainer of the Year was the last award of the night, and host Keith Urban announced Rhett as a winner before calling Underwood's name. "2020, man!" she joked when she reached the microphone.

"Thank you, God, so much. All Glory, glory to God," she continued. "And thank you to the ACMs, not just for this, but for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett and just to have my name mentioned with his and Luke and Luke and Eric Church. I am beyond honored. Thank you, fans, for coming out to see us, spending your hard-earned money. [The] band, crew and everybody that makes those shows happen. You guys, hold on, it will happen again. Just hold on."

In the press room after her win, Underwood realized that she had forgotten to thank her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah and Jacob, during her speech.

"First, I want to say that I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech," she said, via Us Weekly. "You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and giving some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I’m sorry! But I do love my children and my husband."

The Oklahoma native also shared an additional message of thanks on Instagram on Thursday, posting a photo of herself with her new hardware as well as a photo from each of her two performances — Underwood and her fellow EOTY nominees opened the show with medleys of their greatest hits and Underwood celebrated the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry with a medley featuring songs by some of the Opry's most iconic female members.

"Last night was a dream!" she wrote. "Thanks @acmawards and, of course, fans for continuing to make some of my wildest dreams come true! And congrats to all the winners, nominees and performers! I am forever grateful to be a part of this family called Country Music."

Underwood's win was her third in the category after she took home the prize in 2009 and 2010, making her the only woman to have won Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs three times. Taylor Swift has won twice, and she and Underwood are the only women to have won the award more than once.