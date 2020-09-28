Carrie Underwood Says It's Been 'Really Great' to Watch Sons 'Grow' During Quarantine

✖

Carrie Underwood is a mom of two boys, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country star has been at home in Nashville with her family for an extended period of time, which is a very new experience for her.

"We're really lucky. We have some space around us, so we've been utilizing that space and we've been outdoors a lot," she said during a recent appearance on the Today show. "It's been good, and they're adventurous little boys and it's great for us to just be able to get out. I've never been in one place for this long in the past 15-plus years of my career."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 5, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

"So it's been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow — especially Jake," the 37-year-old continued. "It's such a critical time in his life and I'm never gonna get it back. So we're just trying to enjoy it."

Along with spending time at home with her boys, Underwood brought Isaiah into the recording studio so he could join her on a version of "Little Drummer Boy" that appears on the singer's newly-released holiday album, My Gift. Underwood shared that she was "the proudest mom in the world" during Isaiah's recording sessions. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own," she said. "When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions. I'm so proud of him."

Underwood added that her son reminds her of the boy in the song, who wants to share what he has with baby Jesus. "Whenever I think about that song, I picture his face and his personality," she said. "That is so him — he would be the kid that would make you something and bring it to you because that's what he had to give you. And that's the whole sentiment behind 'Little Drummer Boy,' bringing what he has to Jesus."